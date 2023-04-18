Harper (elbow) is scheduled to take live batting practice against Ranger Suarez (forearm) on Tuesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It will be the first time Harper faces a left-hander in his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery. He took at-bats against right-hander Nick Nelson (hamstring) over the weekend. Harper still has a lot of hurdles to clear and there is no exact timetable, but recent reports suggest that he might be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment and jump back onto the Phillies' active roster before June.