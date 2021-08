Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Nationals.

The 28-year-old seems to love nothing more than sticking it to his former club. This year alone, Harper has hit safely in all 13 games he's started against the Nats, going 20-for-48 (.417) with five doubles, five homers, nine RBI and 15 runs. For the season, he's slashing .306/.417/.557 with 17 home runs, 12 steals, 41 RBI and 61 runs through 87 contests.