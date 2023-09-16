Harper was ejected from Friday's game against the Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Harper was upset by a called second strike that looked to be high and out of the strike zone. He struck out swinging on the next pitch and voiced his displeasure to the home plate umpire prior to being tossed.
