Harper was ejected from Thursday's game against the Pirates, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Harper appeared to check his swing on a full count in the third inning, but the third base umpire ruled that he went around. He voiced his displeasure with the decision and was ejected from the game as a result. Harper ended his day 0-for-1 with a walk.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Slugs homer No. 20•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Tossed from Friday's game•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, scores three runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Power surge continues•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes deep again•