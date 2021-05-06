Harper (wrist) was able to take swings in the batting cage prior to Thursday's 2-0 win over the Brewers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was held out of the lineup for the entire four-game series with Milwaukee while he continues to manage a sore left wrist, but his ability to get in some work in the cage offers some hope he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. The Phillies will likely see if he can take batting practice on the field Friday before determining his availability for their series opener in Atlanta later that day.