Harper went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday as he helped the Phillies to a 12-6 win over the Marlins.

It was nearly impossible to get Harper out Saturday evening as the 27-year-old reached base five times. His night was highlighted by a leadoff solo home run to opposite field in the third to extend the Phillies' lead to 5-0. Harper is hitting a standard .263 this season with eight home runs and 22 RBI but also has a .425 on-base percentage which is on track to be his highest mark since his MVP season in 2015.