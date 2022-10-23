Harper went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Harper continued his incredible postseason at the plate Saturday, slamming his ninth and tenth extra-base hits of the playoffs and reaching nine RBI. The 30-year-old knocked Phillies starter Bailey Falter from the game with an RBI double in the first, and knocked reliever Sean Manaea from the game with an RBI double in the fifth that gave the Phillies a 7-6 lead. Harper had never batted over .294 in the postseason, but he is now hitting .410 over 39 plate appearances with a career high 10 extra-base hits. Harper is slated to face Yu Darvish in Game 5, who he has tagged for two homers in nine at bats for his career.