Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Harper (forearm) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday when first eligible, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was able to do some light hitting Monday, but he apparently needs more time to heal after he was placed on the shelf last Tuesday with a left forearm bruise. The 28-year-old's ongoing absence should continue to open up more reps in right field for Matt Joyce and Brad Miller.