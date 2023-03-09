Harper (elbow) said Thursday that he has no idea whether he'll be ready to play right field at some point this season, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Harper has reported to the Phillies' spring training complex and is set to undergo a physical. Based on those results, he expects to have a better idea on a timeline for his return to the Phillies' lineup. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery in November and the initial rough timetable projected him to be back as a designated hitter shortly before the All-Star break. That same timetable had him hopefully playing the outfield at some point in the second half, but it sounds as if that's not a slam dunk. For fantasy purposes, Harper will not have outfield eligibility initially in 2023 and it appears there's a chance that could carry over into 2024. A clearer picture will be available following the slugger's physical.