Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It's the first multi-homer performance of the season for Harper, who took Kevin Gausman deep in the third inning before wrapping up the scoring on the night with a blast to right-center field off Bowden Francis in the ninth. Harper is finding his groove in August, slashing .302/.356/.642 through 14 games with six doubles, four home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs as the Phillies begin their playoff push.