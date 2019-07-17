Phillies' Bryce Harper: Walks off Dodgers
Harper went 2-for-3 with home run, two walks and and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers, including a walk-off, two-run double.
Harper crushed a 458-foot, three-run homer during the second inning and then came through in the ninth to save the Phillies after they blew the lead in the top of the frame. The former NL MVP is 6-for-19 with two doubles and a home run in the first five games out of the All-Star break.
