Harper went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Braves.

Harper continues to have a slow start to the 2021 season. Across 21 at-bats this season Harper has only registered one extra-base hit and zero home runs. The superstar outfielder has drawn a walk on 26.7 percent of his plate appearances to help make up for his lack of hits. Through seven games Harper is slashing .238/.467/.286, a far cry from the lofty expectations he had after a tremendous spring where he put together a .343 batting average with four home runs.