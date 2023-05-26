Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters prior to Friday's game against Atlanta that Harper (elbow) is unlikely to play first base until after the All-Star break, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper has increased his throwing distance to 120 feet, but the Phillies remain cautious with the left-handed slugger after his early return from Tommy John surgery. Since coming off the injured list Harper has slashed an impressive .347/.437/.547 with three homers and two stolen bases, but he won't gain new position eligibility until the end of July at the earliest.