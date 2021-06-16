Manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday after the Phillies' 5-3 loss to the Dodgers that Harper (back) won't be available for Wednesday's series finale, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies lost both Harper and Jean Segura (groin) due to injuries Tuesday, though Girardi suggested the latter's health is a greater concern moving forward than the former. While Harper will sit Wednesday due to lower-back tightness, the Phillies are labeling him as day-to-day and are hopeful he'll be ready to go for this weekend's series in San Francisco following a team off day Thursday.