Phillies' Bryce Harper: X-rays negative
Harper's X-rays on his hand were negative Friday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
The report lines up with early ones which held that Harper had escaped with nothing worse than a bruise after getting hit in the right hand by a pitch, which forced him to leave the game. It remains unclear if he'll miss any time.
