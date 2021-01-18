Chatham was traded from Boston to Philadelphia in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Chatham may have a big-league future but doesn't look set for stardom. The 26-year-old was part of the Red Sox's player pool last season but didn't get the chance to make his big-league debut. He's only played 20 games at the Triple-A level, posting a 92 wRC+. Chatham has a classic bench infielder profile, as he makes decent contact and can play a fine shortstop but has very little power, hitting .298/.337/.402 over four minor-league seasons. He'll be in the mix for a bench spot with the Phillies this spring but is unlikely to be an exciting fantasy option even if he winds up with unexpected playing time.