Chatham was released by the Phillies on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Chatham was sent down by the Phillies on March 16, but he'll now be released so he can seek out other opportunities ahead of the regular season. The 26-year-old will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal after he hit .174 with two RBI and six strikeouts in 10 spring games this year.