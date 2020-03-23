Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Prepared for second base
Chatham made 12 starts at second base in the minors last season, then made another 10 starts there in the Arizona Fall League, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The report discussed Boston's long-term options to replace Dustin Pedroia (knee) at second base, and Chatham was among the candidates along with Michael Chavis and Jeter Downs. The 25-year-old Chatham, who was a second-round pick as a shortstop in 2016, hits both lefties and righties but not for much power. Baseball America says he "is at least a big league reserve" and could be an everyday player, "if he adds offensive impact." The 6-foot-4 infielder hits to all fields and has a career .298 average in the minors.
