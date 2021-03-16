Chatham was optioned off the Phillies' active roster Tuesday and sent to minor-league camp, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Chatham was in the mix to win a job as a bench infielder this spring but is now out of the competition with two weeks to spare despite fellow bench candidate Brad Miller dealing with an oblique issue. Chatham could get a call-up sometime this season if the Phillies need an extra middle infielder, but he's unlikely to play a significant role in the team's plans.