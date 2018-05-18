Phillies' Carlos Santana: Continues power surge
Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cardinals.
Santana demolished a Luke Weaver offering in the fifth inning to straightaway center field for his eighth home run of the season. It was his fifth home run in eight games, erasing concerns regarding his early season power production. He is still batting just .195 in 149 at-bats this season, but is hitting .271 in 48 at-bats in May.
More News
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Hits third homer of series•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in five Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Homers and drives in four•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Swats third homer Friday•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Dropped to fifth in order Monday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...