Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cardinals.

Santana demolished a Luke Weaver offering in the fifth inning to straightaway center field for his eighth home run of the season. It was his fifth home run in eight games, erasing concerns regarding his early season power production. He is still batting just .195 in 149 at-bats this season, but is hitting .271 in 48 at-bats in May.