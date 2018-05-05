Santana went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

The homer was his third of the season, while the multi-hit performance snapped a 2-for-24 skid over his prior seven games. Santana's had a brutal start to his tenure with the Phillies, slashing .164/.301/.318, but Friday's effort might be a sign his luck is beginning to turn.