Phillies' Carlos Santana: Swats third homer Friday
Santana went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.
The homer was his third of the season, while the multi-hit performance snapped a 2-for-24 skid over his prior seven games. Santana's had a brutal start to his tenure with the Phillies, slashing .164/.301/.318, but Friday's effort might be a sign his luck is beginning to turn.
More News
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Dropped to fifth in order Monday•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Remains very unlucky•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Gets first day off•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Getting extremely unlucky•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Phillies' Carlos Santana: Hits first home run for Phillies•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...