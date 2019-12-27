Play

Bethancourt signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He played last season in the KBO, hitting .246/.308/.404 with eight home runs in 224 plate appearances. Bethancourt primarily plays catcher, but can also play first base, second base and the outfield in a pinch. He will likely serve as organizational catcher depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories