Phillies' Christian Bethancourt: Gets camp invite with Phillies
Bethancourt signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He played last season in the KBO, hitting .246/.308/.404 with eight home runs in 224 plate appearances. Bethancourt primarily plays catcher, but can also play first base, second base and the outfield in a pinch. He will likely serve as organizational catcher depth.
More News
-
Christian Bethancourt: Signs to play in South Korea•
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Returns to Cactus League action•
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Exits after HBP•
-
Brewers' Christian Bethancourt: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Under consideration for September call-up•
-
Padres' Christian Bethancourt: Will work as pitcher in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...