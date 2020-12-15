Bethancourt returned to the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Bethancourt filled the same role for the Phillies last season but never cracked the big-league roster. He's currently lined up to compete with Rafael Marchan for the backup catcher spot, though the team will presumably try to bring J.T. Realmuto back and push Andrew Knapp into a reserve role. Organizational depth is seemingly the role that suits Bethancourt best, as he hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2017 and owns a career .222/.252/.316 slash line in 489 plate appearances.
