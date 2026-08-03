Phillies' Colby Thomas: Acquired by Phillies in trade

The Phillies acquired Thomas from the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Seth Johnson, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has a .628 OPS with 10 home runs and a 34 percent strikeout rate in 253 big-league plate appearances. The 25-year-old was one of the Athletics' better prospects not long ago, is a career .285/.360/.546 hitter in the minors and is under team control through 2031, making him an interesting flier for Philadelphia. Thomas will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley initially, but the right-handed hitter could get some chances with the Phillies versus lefties down the stretch.