Kimbrel blew the save in the 10th inning Wednesday during the Phillies' 9-8 loss to the Marlins, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits.

Kimbrel was far from the only Philadelphia reliever to have trouble putting Miami away after Zack Wheeler exited with a 5-2 lead, as the Phillies' bullpen collectively coughed up seven runs in five-plus innings. Both of Kimbrel's blown saves on the season have come since the All-Star break, and over his last 10 innings he has a tepid 8:4 K:BB despite a superficially strong 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. Gregory Soto got the nod in the ninth inning Wednesday and was also charged with a blown save, and he could keep working his way into the closer mix as long as Kimbrel continues to show signs of fading.