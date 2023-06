Kimbrel picked up the save Thursday against the Diamondbacks, striking out one over one perfect inning.

Kimbrel entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth and made short work of Arizona's lineup, striking out Josh Rojas before producing a fly out and a groundout in the following two at-bats. After a tumultuous May, the right-hander is now pitching to the tune of a 1.29 ERA over seven innings in June with two wins, three saves and 10 strikeouts to only two walks.