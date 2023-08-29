Kimbrel picked up the save in Monday's 6-4 win over the Angels with a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel made quick work of the Angels on Monday, getting the final three outs on just seven pitches to shut the door on a 6-4 Philadelphia victory. After a few days off following a poor appearance Aug. 23, the veteran closer has converted save opportunities on back-to-back days. Kimbrel is now 7-for-9 in save chances since the All-Star break with a 2.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 19 second-half innings.