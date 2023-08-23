Kimbrel (7-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over San Francisco. He allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kimbrel entered in the ninth inning with Philadelphia trailing 3-2 and managed to escape the frame unscathed. Trea Turner then delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the inning to earn Kimbrel his seventh win of the campaign. After a rough first month, the long-time closer has been dominant since May 9, successfully converting 16 of his 18 save opportunities with a 1.54 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and a 55:10 K:BB across 41 innings during that stretch.