Kimbrel worked a clean ninth inning to pick up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Kimbrel's pitched to a pristine 0.82 ERA over his last 22 innings -- he's allowed just three earned runs since the start of June. Overall, his ERA is down to 3.13 with a 0.96 WHIP and 65:18 K:BB across 46 innings this season while converting 18 of 19 save opportunities.