Kimbrel picked up the save Sunday against the Cardinals. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

The Cardinals got the tying run to the plate against Kimbrel in the ninth, but he managed to coax a pop out from Nolan Arenado before striking out Willson Contreras to preserve a 3-0 victory. The save is Kimbrel's first since Aug. 5 -- the veteran closer struggled in his prior outing, allowing a pair of earned runs in an extra-innings loss to the Giants. Overall, Kimbrel's now 20-for-22 in save chances with a 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 74:21 K:BB across 55 innings this season.