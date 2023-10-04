Kimbrel allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of work to finish out the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Kimbrel gave up a double to Josh Bell to put a run in scoring position, but managed to close the door on the Marlin's hopes of coming back in Game 1. In September, Kimbrel had blown two of four save opportunities in 12 innings of work, in spite of his low 1.50 ERA in that stretch. However, the veteran right-hander is now a perfect eight-for-eight in save chances in the postseason, with a 3.96 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 25 career innings.