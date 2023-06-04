Kimbrel picked up the save during Saturday's win over the Nationals, tossing a perfect inning in which he struck out one.

Kimbrel retired the Nationals in order to secure his eighth save. Despite a robust 5.32 ERA, the veteran right-hander has yet to blow a save chance this season and sports an elite 33:11 K:BB over 24 appearances (22 innings). The 35-year-old continues to operate as Philadelphia's top closer, but he figures to share closing responsibilities when Jose Alvarado (elbow) returns from the injured list.