Kimbrel picked up the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Mets, striking out two over a perfect inning.

The Phillies rallied to take a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, and Kimbrel got the call in the ninth, his first save opportunity since June 15. Despite the long stretch in between saves, the veteran right-hander remains Philadelphia's top closing option, though Jose Alvarado figures to get worked in as well. Overall, Kimbrel is a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances and holds a 4.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB across 33 appearances (31 innings).