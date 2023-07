Kimbrel picked up the save Friday against Pittsburgh, allowing one walk over a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Kimbrel blew a save and suffered a loss this week, but he's bounced back with two straight scoreless outings. Thursday's performance wasn't perfect, as the right-hander walked just his second batter over his past six appearances, but Kimbrel still got the job done and is now 17-for-18 in save chances this season with a 3.27 ERA and 64:18 K:BB.