Kimbrel picked up the save in Monday's 7-5 win over Atlanta. He allowed one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After a Nicky Lopez single with two outs, Kimbrel coaxed a ground out from Ronald Acuna, who represented the tying run, to lock down his 23rd save of the year. Kimbrel's held opponents scoreless in six of his last seven appearances, lowering his ERA to 3.39 with a 1.03 WHIP and 82:24 K:BB across 61 innings this season.