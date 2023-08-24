Kimbrel (7-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants. He allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning.

After the Phillies scored three runs off Camilo Doval in the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5, Kimbrel surrendered three runs in the 10th in an eventual 8-6 loss. It was a rare hiccup for the veteran closer, who'd allowed just two earned runs in his previous 11 innings. Kimbrel now sports a 3.33 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB across 54 innings this season while going 19-for-21 in save chances.