The Phillies selected Hall's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta. He'll serve as Philadelphia's designated hitter and cleanup batter Wednesday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old Hall had been one of the top power hitters at the Triple-A level in 2022, mashing 20 home runs and 18 doubles at Lehigh Valley while striking out at a manageable 20 percent clip across 315 plate appearances. The Phillies' upcoming schedule features a slew of opposing right-handed starters, so the lefty-hitting Hall looks in good position to pick up steady at-bats following Bryce Harper's (thumb) recent placement on the IL. Nick Castellanos is expected to see more work in right field to open up starts for Hall at DH.