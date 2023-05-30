Hall (thumb) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Clearwater.
Hall will likely require a significant number of tuneup at-bats in the minors given that he's been sidelined since the first week of April because of a torn ligament in his right. But he's been cleared again for live competition and is about ready to offer the Phillies much-needed help at first base. Hall is first eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list June 5.
More News
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Nearing rehab games•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Playing catch, taking dry swings•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Out two months after surgery•
-
Phillies' Darick Hall: Needs thumb surgery•