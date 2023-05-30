Hall (thumb) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Clearwater.

Hall will likely require a significant number of tuneup at-bats in the minors given that he's been sidelined since the first week of April because of a torn ligament in his right. But he's been cleared again for live competition and is about ready to offer the Phillies much-needed help at first base. Hall is first eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list June 5.

