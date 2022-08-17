Hall went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Reds.
Hall got the Phillies' scoring started on the night with two outs in the third inning, when he took T.J. Zeuch deep to left field before Nick Castellanos followed him with another solo shot. The rookie designated hitter is getting on base at an underwhelming .298 clip this season, but he's been solid roster filler in traditional 5x5 fantasy leagues with a .264 average, nine home runs, 19 runs and 16 RBI in 131 plate appearances through his first 35 big-league games.