The Phillies promoted Hall to Double-A Reading on Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hall received a promotion to High-A Clearwater late last season and slashed .271/.351/.538 with 13 home runs in 199 at-bats for the Threshers. The 22-year-old could make a name for himself as a prospect if he can put up similar numbers for Double-A Reading.

More News
Our Latest Stories