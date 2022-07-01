Hall went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI on Thursday against Atlanta.

Hall was recalled to make his major-league debut Wednesday and has been in the lineup as the team's cleanup hitter in both games since. He contributed to the Phillies' offensive outburst with a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to tally both his first big-league hit and homer. He followed that up with a two-run shot off Mike Ford in the eighth frame. Hall maintained a .894 OPS across 315 plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to being recalled, and he appears to have a clear path to playing time with Bryce Harper (thumb) sidelined.