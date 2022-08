Hall went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over Washington.

Hall went deep against Cory Abbott in the second and fourth innings. The 27-year-old rookie has hit three home runs in the last two games, giving him seven through 29 career games. He's now slashing .282/.321/.612 with 18 runs scored and 17 extra-base hits this season.