Hall has impressed in Grapefruit League action this spring, homering four times in 10 games while slashing .310/.375/.759.

The Phillies will have designated hitter at-bats available for a good portion of the year, with Bryce Harper set to miss about half the season following Tommy John surgery, and Hall seems set to be the primary option against lefties. The 27-year-old filled in capably enough as a part-time DH last season, homering nine times in 42 games while slashing a lopsided .250/.282/.522, good for a 120 wRC+. His 3.5 percent walk rate and 31.0 percent strikeout rate made for a worrisome combination, so his 3:5 BB:K this spring is an encouraging sign.