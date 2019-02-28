Phillies' Darick Hall: Impresses in spring debut
Hall went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBI in Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Hall didn't disappoint. The 23-year-old poked a run-scoring single in his first trip to the plate before leaving the yard in his second and final at-bat of the day. Hall is expected to open the year back on Philadelphia's farm after hitting .224/.296/.417 with 15 homers in his first taste of Double-A last season (80 games with Reading).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...