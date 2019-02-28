Hall went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBI in Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Making his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Hall didn't disappoint. The 23-year-old poked a run-scoring single in his first trip to the plate before leaving the yard in his second and final at-bat of the day. Hall is expected to open the year back on Philadelphia's farm after hitting .224/.296/.417 with 15 homers in his first taste of Double-A last season (80 games with Reading).