Hall leads all High-A hitters with nine home runs so far this season.

Through 107 plate appearances for High-A Clearwater, Hall is hitting .284/.364/.621 with nine home runs. A 14th-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hall has hit at every stop in the minors so far, smacking 27 homers for Low-A Lakewood last season. The 22-year-old doesn't have much prospect pedigree, and the offensive bar for first base prospects is quite high, but there's nothing he can do to raise his profile except to hit and keep hitting, which he's done so far. He's still three levels from the majors, but if he keeps up this level of performance for Clearwater and after a potential promotion to Double-A Reading, he could put himself on the prospect map.