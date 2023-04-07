Hall was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Phillies on Friday, retroactive to April 6, with a right thumb sprain.

Hall injured his thumb on a slide into second base during Wednesday's game versus the Yankees. It's not clear at this point how long he might be out, but that the Phillies are classifying it as a sprain suggests it could be a multi-week absence. Alec Bohm figures to see a lot of starts at first base while Hall is sidelined, with Edmundo Sosa, Josh Harrison and Kody Clemens picking up more playing time.