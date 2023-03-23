Hall might see a large increase in starts at first base if the Phillies are without Rhys Hoskins (knee) for a long period of time, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hoskins went down with a significant-looking left knee injury Thursday in camp and fill-in options are already being floated as the baseball world awaits an official diagnosis. Alec Bohm could move over to first base against lefties, with Edmundo Sosa covering third, but it may be Hall who gets the biggest boost in playing time as a left-handed power threat. Hall, 27, boasts a .319/.385/.681 batting line with five home runs through 52 plate appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League.