Hall will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hall said he expects to return at some point later this season, but a clearer timetable should be made available after the procedure. It's a major blow to a Phillies team which has already lost Rhys Hoskins (knee) for the season. Kody Clemens is starting at first base Friday and is expected to play there regularly versus righties, with Alec Bohm possible shifting over against lefties. The Phils might also have no choice at this point but to look for help outside the organization.