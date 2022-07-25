Hall is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

The Phillies will bring two of their righty-hitting bats off the bench as replacements for the lefty-hitting Hall and Didi Gregorius while southpaw Max Fried takes the mound for Atlanta. Alec Bohm will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter in Hall's stead while Johan Camargo comes off the bench to fill Bohm's usual post at third base.