Hall is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Miami, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With lefty Trevor Rogers on the hill for Miami, the lefty-hitting Hall will take a seat for the Phillies' final contest before the All-Star break. Johan Camargo steps in at first base as a replacement in the lineup for Hall, while Rhys Hoskins serves as Philadelphia's designated hitter. Since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in late June, Hall is hitting .262 with four home runs, eight RBI and seven additional runs in 16 games.